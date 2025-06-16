Shaz Khan

Shaz Khan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mpup's avatar
Mpup
9h

For folks paying attention, the WHO has NO credibility. It is but a propaganda tool feeding at the trough of big pharma and the "politicians"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pete's avatar
Pete
9h

It appears to me to be an organisation no better than criminals. I hope they are not!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shaz Khan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture